Chrome autofill has some new tricks to save you from re-entering data on your phone

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s expanding Chrome autofill’s integration with your saved Google Wallet information.

Users on both Android and iOS are getting expanded Chrome autofill support for vehicle and travel data.

Your wallet no doubt holds a lot more than just your cash and ID; who doesn’t carry one around without slowly accumulating all manner of travel passes, loyalty cards, and more? It’s only fitting that Google Wallet has similarly been expanding over the years, learning to support more and more data types as developers flesh out its capabilities. Last month at I/O 2026, Google filled us in on even more Wallet upgrades on the way, and today we’re learning about the latest to arrive for Chrome autofill.

First up, we’ve got autofill support for stuff like vehicle data, including your plate number and VIN, as well as flight details for an upcoming trip. Your mobile Chrome browser is learning to autofill fields with this info across both Android and iOS devices. We already heard about some of these hitting Android last year, but it sounds like Google’s now pushing them out to wider availability.

Chrome also promises deeper integration with Wallet when it comes to more of those travel-related fields like your Known Traveler Number, passport details, or drivers license number. That connection works both ways, and in addition to Chrome autofilling webpage forms when Wallet has that information already stored, you can also save it in Wallet the first time you enter it into Chrome. This change is taking place on mobile and desktop Chrome, alike.

Google emphasizes that users still have full control over just how much — and what — data Wallet stores, including all your private passes with sensitive personal data.

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