Chrome's 'Tab Groups' feature could be coming to Android

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Chrome for Android may get the tab groups feature that was exclusive to Chrome for desktop.

The feature was spotted in the latest Canary build of the mobile browser.

Tab Groups can be activated in the mobile browser by enabling a flag.

If you’re a stickler for tab organization, then you’re probably a fan of Chrome for desktop’s “Tab Group” feature. While the feature has been around for quite some time on the desktop browser, it is finally making its way to the mobile version.

It appears Google is starting to roll out tab groups to the Canary version of Chrome for Android. The feature first appeared in the early build version of the mobile browser back in January, but it was grayed out at the time. In the most recent Canary build, however, the feature is now functional and can be enabled through an experimental flag, according to @Leopeva64 on X (formerly Twitter).

Once enabled, the user can group tabs by tapping on the three vertical dots. When the drop-down menu appears, you’ll see the “Group tab” option. Selecting the Group tab option will allow the user to pick which tabs they want to group, rename the tab group, and more.

The feature is currently only available in Chrome Canary, which means it is still in the early stages. As such, the feature is only meant to be used by developers who are testing out new features for Chrome for Android. It’s unclear when Google could bring tab groups to the stable version of the mobile browser.

