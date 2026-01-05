Chrome for Android is making it easier to access your bookmarks

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR An option to show your bookmark bar is starting to appear for some Chrome for Android users.

The option is only available on wide-screen devices, like tablets.

For the most part, the Chrome browser experience is fairly similar between desktop and mobile. However, there are a few key differences, like full extension support on desktop. In a step that will bring the two even closer together, one feature that was formerly only available for desktop mode is now starting to show up on the mobile version.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Bookmarking comes in handy when there’s a website you want to remember or visit frequently. With a single click, you can be taken to your favorite pages. Ultimately, it’s a tool that can save you time and effort. On the desktop version of Chrome, you can choose to show your bookmarks bar, allowing you to access your bookmarks quickly. However, this option is not available on the Android version of the browser. Or, at least, it didn’t used to be.

For some Chrome for Android users, a new setting has quietly appeared. As you can see in the screenshot above, that setting is a toggle that will give you the option to show your bookmarks bar, just like on desktop. Also similar to the desktop version, the bookmarks bar appears just below the omnibox.

Previously, you had to tap on the three vertical dots and head down to Bookmarks to access your bookmarked pages. This will make accessing your bookmarks a lot faster. While this is great news for those who frequently use bookmarks, there is one glaring caveat. Unfortunately, this option appears to be available only to Chrome for Android users on wide-screen devices, like tablets.

Follow