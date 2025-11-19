Chrome is finally getting a highly requested feature that its rivals have long had

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has rolled out vertical tabs for Chrome in the latest Canary version for desktop.

The option to use vertical tabs will appear when you right-click on the horizontal tab bar.

The option to use horizontal tabs will appear when you right-click the vertical tab bar.

Vertical tabs are one of the features we wish Chrome would steal from its rivals. Vivaldi has long had this feature, and you’ll also find it on browsers like Edge, Firefox, and Brave. It looks like Google has finally gotten the hint and is testing the feature out in the Canary version of Chrome for desktop.

Spotted by the folks over at Windows Report, you can now start using vertical tabs in Chrome if you’re using the latest Canary version. You’ll be able to switch to the vertical layout by right-clicking on the horizontal tab bar. This will bring up a menu with an option to “Show tabs to the side.”

Similar to other browsers that offer vertical tabs, your tabs will be stacked on top of each other. At the top of this sidebar, you’ll find Tab Search and the button to collapse or expand it. Meanwhile, Tab Groups and the plus button for adding new tabs can be found at the bottom of the bar. And if you want to switch back to horizontal tabs, just right-click in the sidebar and select “Show tabs at the top.”

According to the outlet, there’s still work to be done, as the feature isn’t as polished as it is in other browsers yet. However, the structure is there and it is functional.

