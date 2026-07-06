Google will hold your hand through setting Chrome as your default browser

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a way to simplify setting Chrome as your default browser.

This test introduces a “Visual Guided Setter” experience.

The guided experience will open a new default browser page that presents the exact button that needs to be clicked.

It’s not exactly surprising that every browser you use wants to be your default option, as you’re likely to use that browser more than others. As you may be aware, setting a browser as your default isn’t as straightforward as it could be. However, it looks like Google is trying to fix that issue on Chrome.

If you want to make a certain browser your default option, you’ll need to go into your Windows Settings and find the Default Apps section. From there, you can set your browser of choice as your default. Chrome makes this process a little simpler by opening the Default Apps page for you when you click on “Make default” in the browser. But Chrome may soon further simplify this process with a new experience.

Spotted by Windows Report, Google is testing a “Visual Guided Setter” experience to set Chrome as your default browser. With this feature, a new default browser page will open, containing instructions on what you need to do. The Windows Default Apps section will also appear on this page, visually guiding users to the button they need to click. If the screen fails to show on the page, there will instead be a note with a link to open your Windows Settings directly, as seen above.

At the moment, it’s unclear when Google plans to roll out this new guided experience. It’s also unclear what will trigger this experience, whether it’s clicking on “Make default,” through a notification, or by prompt.

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