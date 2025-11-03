Chrome's latest update will save you even more time when filling out tedious forms

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is releasing an update for Chrome’s autofill tool.

Desktop users with enhanced autofill enabled will now be able to automatically fill in their passport, driver’s license number, vehicle information, and more.

This update is rolling out globally in all languages starting today.

There’s not much that feels more tedious than manually filling out fields for your name, address, phone number, and so on. Thankfully, Chrome has a feature that can fill out all of your personal information for you. Google is now upgrading that autofill tool to save you even more time.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

On desktop, if you have enhanced autofill enabled, the feature is about to become more helpful. Google has announced that enhanced autofill will be able to handle more types of information. Starting today, enhanced autofill will be able to store information like passports, driver’s license numbers, license plate numbers, and more.

On top of storing more types of information, the tool has been improved to better comprehend complex forms and varied formatting. So you’ll run into fewer situations where autofill doesn’t understand what information to put where. This should come in handy when you need to fill out something like a job application or some other long online form.

Google states that enhanced autofill is designed to be secure and private. To that end, Chrome will only save data with your permission, and it will be protected by encryption. Additionally, enhanced autofill will only fill in this information when you allow it.

As mentioned earlier, this update is rolling out today for the desktop app. It will be available globally and in all languages. Google adds that it plans to continue to expand the types of information autofill can handle in the coming months. There’s no word on when this could come to the mobile app.

Follow