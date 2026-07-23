Chrome on Android is about to tame those annoying notification prompts

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Chrome 155 will feature redesigned notification prompts on Android.

The prompts will be less intrusive and will automatically disappear if ignored.

A new “Notifications” option will also be added to Chrome’s site controls UI.

Google has been hard at work improving the user experience of Chrome on Android. The company recently added new features, including a redesigned navigation bar. Now, it’s working on a change that will make pretty much every internet user breathe a sigh of relief.

In a post on the Chrome for Developers blog, the company announced that it’s making some changes to how the browser displays notification prompts on Android (via PiunikaWeb). Right now, if a website wants your permission to show notifications, the prompt basically hijacks your screen until you allow or block it.

Akshay Gangwar / Android Authority Current notification prompt UI

Starting with Chrome 155 on Android, the browser will start showing notification prompts as small, unobtrusive pop-ups at the top of the window. That by itself could be a lot better for someone simply trying to skim through a website, but Google is making it even better: if someone ignores the notification prompt, it will simply time out and be removed.

It’s worth noting that if a user decides to enable notifications later, Chrome will also offer a new notification subscription option directly in Chrome’s site controls UI.

Chrome on Android is currently on version 150, and this change will ship with Chrome 155. So why is Google making this announcement already? Turns out, website developers will have to make some changes to their site’s code to make it play well with Chrome’s new notification prompts. With this announcement, Google has also shared potential implementation changes for web developers to ensure their sites are ready on time.

The bottom line is that users don’t really need to do anything about this. Once Chrome 155 starts rolling out, notification prompts will automatically switch to this new, less intrusive layout.

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