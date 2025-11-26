The excellent Chipolo POP tracker bundle is at an all-time low price in this holiday steal

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Whether you’re about to embark on some holiday travel or can just get a bit scatterbrained sometimes, the Chipolo POP Bluetooth tracker deal might interest you. The four-pack is down to its lowest price yet of only $71.20 in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

We gave the POP nine stars in our review, and a big part of that was how polished it feels for something this affordable. These aren’t bare-minimum tags: they’re loud, colorful, and built with a keyring hole so you don’t need to buy extra accessories to attach them to your keys or bags.

Chipolo POP Tracker Tag (4-Pack) Chipolo POP Tracker Tag (4-Pack) The Chipolo POP is the most versatile and functional Bluetooth tracker yet. The Chipolo POP takes everything good about a lot of other Bluetooth trackers and mixes them together. It's compatible with both Apple's Find My and Google's Find My Device networks, has a keyring hole, Bluetooth 6.0 for more accurate distance measurement, and a removable CR2032 battery. It's also compatible with Chipolo's own app for extra functionality like out-of-range alerts, phone ringing, remote camera shutter, and custom ringtones. See price at Amazon Save $17.80 Black Friday deal!

One of the standout hardware upgrades is Bluetooth 6.0. It doesn’t provide UWB-style directional finding, but it does enable much more accurate distance measurement once Apple and Google incorporate this support into their specifications. Until then, you’re still getting a reliable 120dB ring, a one-year CR2032 battery, and a sturdier IP55 rating than older Chipolo tags. The range bump to 90 meters is noticeable, too, if you’re used to their earlier models.

Chipolo’s app is where the POP feels more complete than most Find My-only tags. You get out-of-range alerts, different ringtones, phone-calling, flashlight cues, and even a simple camera shutter. Those left-behind alerts were especially quick in testing, and they’re something you won’t find on every rival. The app also handles firmware updates, which help keep these devices functional in the long term.

For Black Friday, it’s not just the Standard Mix 4-pack getting the price cut. Several other color bundles are also $71.20, and the individual Chipolo POP tags are 20% off if you only need one. Whichever option you pick, you’re getting the same loud ring, the same improved hardware, and the same app extras that impressed us.

