Drive a Mercedes? Just a fan? Chipolo's got the perfect Bluetooth tracker for you

TL;DR Chipolo has launched a special-edition Bluetooth item tracker in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz.

The tracker has a Mercedes logo and features 400ft range, 125dB loudness, and USB-C charging.

It’s priced at $39 and is available today.

In the world of Bluetooth item trackers, there are many options to choose from: affordable ones, expensive ones, and everything in between. However, if you’ve been looking for a tracker that tells the world that you absolutely love your Mercedes, well, Chipolo has something for you.

The company has partnered with Mercedes-Benz to launch a special edition Chipolo Loop tracker that’s aimed at Benz drivers — or really, anyone who loves the German carmaker.

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The tracker, which is basically a Chipolo Loop with a fresh coat of paint, is made from at least 50% recycled plastic and comes with a metal hook to attach to your keys. It also replaces the company’s branding with the Mercedes chrome three-pointed star.

Functionally, it keeps all the good things a Chipolo tracker offers. It’s got a range of up to 400ft and can get up to 125dB in loudness. It supports Google Find Hub as well as Apple Find My, and can be set up to work with either, but not both at the same time.

Additionally, it’s IP67 rated, can be charged with a USB-C cable, and lasts up to a year on a single charge. You can even double-press the Mercedes logo to find your phone using the tracker.

It’s not just meant for your car keys, however. It is, at the end of the day, a Bluetooth tracker and can be used with anything you’d like. Personally, I’d feel rather silly having a Mercedes-branded Bluetooth tracker when I don’t drive a Mercedes, but that’s just me.

Though it’s a special edition collaboration between the two European companies, Chipolo has kept its price the same as its regular Loop trackers. It’s available today from Chipolo’s website and Amazon, and is priced at $39 for a single tracker. You can also get it in packs of two, four, or six.

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