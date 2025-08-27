Chipolo’s new CARD and LOOP bring stylish tracking to Android’s Find Hub

Chipolo

TL;DR Chipolo has launched two new premium trackers, the CARD and LOOP. Both are compatible with Android’s Find Hub and Apple’s Find My.

The wallet-sized CARD and silicone-strap LOOP emphasize design, loud alerts, and eco-friendly materials.

Both are rechargeable and last around six months per charge. They’re available now.

Google’s Find Hub network is the go-to system for tracking lost devices and accessories on Android, and popular Bluetooth tracker manufacturer Chipolo is expanding its lineup of compatible tags. Today, the company introduced the Chipolo CARD and Chipolo LOOP, two premium tags that match sleek design with upgraded functionality.

LOOP attaches directly to your keys, bags, or other gear with a flexible silicone strap and is available in six colors, from Mint to Charcoal. CARD is the slim option for your wallet, at just 2.5mm thick, and it has an outward-facing speaker to avoid muffled alerts. Both carry IP67 water and dust resistance, include a small blinking light for finding items in the dark, and are built from at least 50% recycled plastic.

Chipolo also promises loud alerts — up to 125dB on LOOP and 110dB on CARD — plus an extended Bluetooth range of 120 meters. Features like custom ringtones, out-of-range alerts on Android, and volume control live in the companion app, and the trackers themselves can be registered with either Android’s Find Hub or Apple’s Find My network.

Rechargeability is a nice touch, so no fiddling with battery replacements. Each model lasts up to six months per charge, but the LOOP charges over USB-C, while the CARD works with Qi wireless pads.

Both trackers are priced at €45/$39/£39. They’re available to pre-order from today on Chipolo’s website, with Amazon availability to follow and retail rollout set for late September.

