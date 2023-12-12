Chicago Fire season 12: Plot, cast, release window, and more

After leaving the fate of Firehouse 51’s brave crews shrouded in uncertainty, NBC’s beloved drama Chicago Fire is all set to return for its twelfth season. We’ve been waiting for answers for long enough. The months-longer-than-expected wait can be traced to industry strikes that have now ended.

The new season promises to address the many cliffhangers from last season. Pivotal cast changes? That may be on the table. High-stakes emergencies balanced with personal relationships and interdepartmental politics? That one’s guaranteed.

Here’s everything we know about Chicago Fire season 12 release date and more.

When is season 12 of Chicago Fire coming out? Chicago Fire season 12 will premiere on NBC on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 9 pm ET. The season was originally supposed to air in fall 2023 but was delayed due to WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Also, NBC confirmed all of its other Chicago shows — Chicago Med and P.D. — have also been renewed for the 2023-2024 season — so there are a lot of favorites coming our way.

What to expect from season 12 of Chicago Fire? After a dramatic season 11 finale, you can expect lots of open story threads to be resolved: a possible marriage, a possible break-up, and a probable death.

Severide’s return One of the biggest cliffhangers is whether Stella Kidd will successfully bring her husband, Severide, back to Firehouse 51 permanently. We didn’t see much of Severide while Taylor Kinney was away from the show, but since NBC explicitly states there have been no changes made to the cast on the show, the actor is probably not going to leave permanently.

But we don’t know if he will be back full-time, or if his departure has not been announced yet. There’s gotta be some tension between the couple as Kidd processes why Severide stayed away so long and lied about the duration of the training. Bit fishy, isn’t it?

Sylvie’s exit Paramedic Sylvie Brett will leave Firehouse 51 midway through season 12, marking a major cast shift. Sylvie ending her 6-season run opens storylines around her goodbye and how the crew handles losing an integral member. Her ex Matt Casey proposed in the finale, alluding to Brett potentially moving with him. Her answer and exit plot will be revealed in the new season.

Mouch’s fate Season 11 ended with longtime firefighter Mouch injured on a call, stable at first but soon coding in his hospital bed while a distressed Herrmann watched. We don’t know what happens to Mouch, he was bleeding out when we saw him last. If he survives, he’ll likely deal with health issues or PTSD. And if he dies, expect repercussions for Firehouse 51’s morale and crew dynamic.

Gallo’s exit Blake Gallo will reportedly exit after the season 12 premiere, though details are undisclosed. As a young but established firefighter, his departure may significantly impact the crew. The show could use his farewell to highlight leadership growth for characters like Kidd and Ritter.

New leadership & calls With one lead out and another’s fate uncertain, Chief Boden may tap Kidd, Herrmann, or others to step up more. And of course, fans can expect high-stakes emergency calls putting lives at risk. With so much change, the calls could force 51 to come together while going through their internal turmoil.

Chicago Fire season 12 cast Most of the main cast from last season is expected to return, including David Eigenberg as Hermann, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, and Eamonn Walker as Chief Boden. Alberto Rosende, who plays firefighter Blake Gallo, will leave after the premiere episode, reports say. Jesse Spencer’s status is still up in the air. Bear in mind that NBC has not officially confirmed any cast changes.

Where to watch Chicago Fire season 12? Chicago Fire airs on NBC so season 12 will be available to watch live on the network on Wednesday nights. Viewers can also stream episodes the next day on NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

FAQ

Is Taylor Kinney leaving Chicago Fire? No, Taylor Kinney is returning to Chicago Fire as Lieutenant Kelly Severide for season 12 after taking a break last season. Variety reported that he’d be back for the start of the season, it’s unclear if he will be back full-time or only temporarily.

Is Jesse Spencer leaving Chicago Fire? Jesse Spencer’s return status is still unknown. He left the show in season 10 but returned to propose to Sylvie in the season 11 finale. With Sylvie leaving in season 12, his character’s future is uncertain. Does she say yes and leave with him? Does she turn away? Does he stick around anyway? Lots of ways this could play out.

How many episodes will Chicago Fire season 12 have? Season 12 of Chicago Fire will likely have 13 episodes.

Where is Chicago Fire filmed? The interior shots of Chicago Fire are filmed on a set. The exterior shots are filmed in a firehouse, Chicago Fire Department Engine 18.

