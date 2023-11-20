Chicago Med season 9: Plot, cast, release window, and more

A member of the Chicago One universe, Chicago Med is an exciting counterpart to their existing fire department and police TV shows.

Read on to learn more about the Chicago Med season 9 possible release date, plot details, and cast developments.

When is season 9 of Chicago Med coming out? Because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, there is a delay in production. The writers resumed work on the Chicago One productions this October 2023, which means Chicago Med is not going to air this year.

But the new season is definitely confirmed. Actor Tony Ferris tweeted this back in April 2023:

Chicago Med season 9 could possibly premiere in the spring of 2024, according to rumors. It’s too soon to tell, as they have just begun gearing up for production.

What to expect from season 9 of Chicago Med? Chicago Med focuses on an elite team of doctors and nurses at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. So many changes, some good, some bad. Two of our favorites are leaving the show, albeit one with a neat, happy ending.

Major departures Dr. Will Halstead, a lead character since the first season, will be leaving the show for good after taking the blame for an incident in the Season 8 finale (tampering with the O.R. 2.0.). His departure coincides with a reunion and happy ending with ex-fiance Natalie Manning, so there is solace in that.

Potential returns April Sexton, played by Yaya DaCosta, might make a return. She did leave before after season 6 but made a comeback in season 8. DaCosta expressed interest in returning full-time only if her character, April, transitions from a nurse to a full-fledged doctor. She believes this evolution aligns with April’s aspirations and past storylines.

She had to give up on her own dreams to support her brother, who is now a doctor. With that out of the way now, it would make sense for her to finally succeed and go from nurse to doctor on the show. April and Ethan do buy a medical clinic, so logically they’d be running it and not be able to work in Gaffney Chicago Medical Centre.

Crossovers Being part of the One Chicago universe, there’s potential for crossovers with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., enhancing the interconnectedness of the shows. It’s not super likely, but crossovers happen all the time, don’t they?

Changing power dynamics Dr. Will Halstead is leaving, someone with considerable influence in the hospital. Who’s going to replace him?

Possible friction between doctors Grace Song isn’t completely in the clear, she might also be held responsible for the mishap with the O.R. 2.0. Jack Drayton is completely focused on making the hospital a for-profit institution, which Maggie Lockwood isn’t okay with. Will she leave or fight him? Drayton has sold the hospital, who’re going to be the new owners now?

Sharon Goodwin, played by S. Epatha Merkerson

Dr. Daniel Charles, played by Oliver Platt

Maggie Lockwood, played by Marlyne Barrett

Dr. Crockett Marcel, played by Dominic Rains

Dr. Dean Archer, played by Steven Weber

Grace Song, played by T.V. Carpio

Liliana Wapniarski, played by Alet Taylor

, played by Alet Taylor Dr. Hannah Asher, played by Jessy Schram Sasha Roiz may return to the role of Jack Drayton in a potentially antagonistic capacity. Dr. Will Halstead, previously portrayed by Nick Gehlfuss, has left the show, and April Sexton’s return as a doctor is a possibility if actress Yaya DaCosta agrees to return under those story conditions.

Where to watch Chicago Med season 9? You’ll be able to stream it for free on NBC when available. New episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day. You’ll also be able to purchase the episodes on Apple TV and Prime, but getting a subscription to Peacock is the smartest move here.

FAQ

Is Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) leaving Chicago Med? The season finale did make it seem likely that she would leave, she doesn’t like the direction in which the hospital is going. We don’t know for sure.

Is Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) leaving Chicago Med? Will Halstead is leaving Chicago Med, after he took the fall for the O.R. 2.0. He’s getting a happy ending in a way but isn’t coming back for the next season.

Is April coming back to Chicago Med? April did come back in season 8, but not full-time and not for good. Yaya Dacosta has emphasized that April will only come back full-time as a doctor, and though fans seem more comfortable with seeing her as a nurse — it only makes sense for April’s career trajectory given everything else.

Is Chicago Med ending? No, not that we know of. Medical dramas have a way of running for years on end (Grey’s Anatomy, we’re looking at you). This is the ninth season, but we don’t know if it’s the last.

