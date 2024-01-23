Samsung reportedly developing a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly considering making an entry-level Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung reportedly also wants to make the Z Fold thinner to better compete with its Chinese competitors.

The company is said to not be considering an entry-level Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung’s foldables have come a long way since they made their debut. Despite all of the improvements, however, both foldables still remain rather expensive. But new information suggests Samsung may finally be ready to release a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Fold.

According to a report from The Elec, Samsung is focused on increasing its penetration into the Chinese foldable market. To accomplish this, the tech giant is reportedly considering making an entry-level Galaxy Z Fold 6 that would launch in the second half of 2024.

It appears the goal is to give the Z Fold a better chance at competing with Xiaomi, HONOR, OPPO, and others in the market that offer cheaper foldables. Samsung also reportedly thinks making the Z Fold thinner would help put it in a better position to compete as well. As you can see in the comparison chart below, the Z Fold 5 was the thickest phone in the bunch.

The Elec

The outlet states that the uncertainty of this year may be an obstacle to the release of an entry-level Z Fold 6. If the smartphone industry is down again this year, the publication says people will flock to premium devices. So Samsung is reportedly worried the Z Fold 6 could eat into the sales of the entry-level device and vice versa.

If you’re wondering why there’s no mention of an entry-level Z Flip 6, it’s because Samsung reportedly believes the Flip series is relatively established. The clamshell foldable has exceeded Z Fold shipments, so Samsung is more concerned about increasing the sales of its book-style foldable.

In 2023, Vice President of Mobile Product Marketing at Samsung, Drew Blackard, said in an interview that he believed the prices of Samsung’s foldables would come down eventually. However, he also said that the company was more focused on refinement than affordability at the moment. So if this report is true, it looks like Samsung’s priorities may have shifted recently.

