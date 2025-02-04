ChatGPT on WhatsApp can now critique your memes and listen to your rants

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

TL;DR In December, OpenAI introduced official ChatGPT support on WhatsApp, initially limited to text input.

You can now send images and voice notes to the AI chatbot on WhatsApp, and it will respond with text.

Later today, you’ll be able to sign into your ChatGPT account to access additional perks on Meta’s texting app.

Back in December, ChatGPT joined WhatsApp, making its smarts more accessible — especially for those with limited internet access. Initially, users were restricted to text input, and subscribers couldn’t take advantage of their paid perks. Now, that’s finally changing.

OpenAI has shared that ChatGPT now accepts voice notes and images from WhatsApp users. This enables them to record audio messages instead of typing their queries. The chatbot will then analyze the snippets and reply accordingly using text.

Similarly, you can now send ChatGPT images on Meta’s messaging app and ask follow-up questions. The chatbot will process the input using OpenAI’s servers and get back to you with relevant answers.

Beyond media input, which is already live worldwide, OpenAI will allow users to sign into their ChatGPT accounts on WhatsApp later today. This should enable those paying for the Plus and Pro tiers to access some of their premium perks on WhatsApp, such as the paywalled models.

To get started, save 1-800-CHATGPT (1-800-242-8478) as a contact on your smartphone and relaunch WhatsApp. The chatbot’s official account should then appear on your WhatsApp contact list. From now on, you can communicate with it using text, images, and voice messages.

These upgrades should help those on restricted data plans get the most out of ChatGPT, as the standalone app may struggle on slow networks. The integration also spares users with limited storage from installing a dedicated app.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like