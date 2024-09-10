ChatGPT is about to get a berry good upgrade very soon

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

As the tech world eagerly anticipates the next iteration of ChatGPT, speculation about OpenAI‘s new AI model, codenamed “Strawberry,” has been circulating. Initially slated for a fall release, The Information reports that Strawberry’s launch may come sooner than expected, possibly within the next two weeks.

Strawberry sets itself apart from other AI models with a focus on reasoning-based responses. Unlike current conversational AI models, which typically respond instantly, Strawberry takes 10-20 seconds to “think” before providing an answer.

This deliberate delay allows the AI to approach queries more methodically, reducing the likelihood of errors and potentially enhancing its performance in tasks that require complex or multi-step reasoning. As of now, it seems like the model is designed to excel in areas like solving math problems, coding, and even business-related tasks such as generating detailed marketing strategies.

The report mentions two individuals who have tested the model and shared that Strawberry will be integrated into the ChatGPT platform but as a standalone option. Details regarding how it will be offered remain unclear, although one possibility is that users will be able to select Strawberry from a list of available AI models within the ChatGPT service.

However, the report highlights certain limitations with the initial version of Strawberry.

The model will be text-only at launch, lacking the multimodal capabilities seen in some of OpenAI’s other models, which can handle both text and images. Early testers have also noted that it sometimes takes too long to respond to simple queries, and the perceived improvement over GPT-4 may not always justify the additional wait time. Additionally, while Strawberry is intended to remember previous conversations to provide more personalized responses, this feature has reportedly shown some inconsistencies during testing.

Strawberry’s pricing is also expected to differ from the existing ChatGPT model, which offers both free and subscription-based tiers. According to the report, Strawberry may have a pricing structure that imposes limits on the number of messages users can send per hour, with an option for a higher-priced tier offering faster response times. Paying ChatGPT Plus customers are expected to receive early access to Strawberry before it becomes available to free-tier users.

The introduction of Strawberry could inject fresh energy into the ChatGPT camp, potentially bridging the gap until the highly anticipated ChatGPT 5 arrives. Meanwhile, Google is not standing still. The tech giant has been making significant moves with its Gemini AI, making it the default smart assistant on its latest Pixel 9 series and gradually integrating Gemini deeper into its suite of apps and services.

