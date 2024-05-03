Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

Rumors are abuzz that OpenAI is soon going to challenge Google with its own ChatGPT-based search engine. Word is that OpenAI’s new search website — search.chatgpt.com — will go live on May 9. However, we haven’t had any official confirmation from the company.

A previous report suggested that the new ChatGPT-based search will be similar to Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE). It would provide AI-powered summaries for search queries, much like what you must have noticed in Google Search lately if you’ve opted in for SGE. Information out there is scant, but OpenAI’s search product is said to be partially powered by Microsoft’s Bing search.

Would you use a ChatGPT-based search engine? 91 votes Definitely! I'd make it my primary search engine 21 % Yes, for some searches, but I'll keep using others too 21 % Nah, not for me 21 % Maybe, I'd like to try it first 37 %

Our question is: Would you switch to a search engine based on ChatGPT? Would you consider making it your primary search provider, or would you use it occasionally? Most of all, how much do you trust AI-powered summaries of your search queries? Take our poll above and share your thoughts in the comments section.

