Would you use a ChatGPT-based search engine?

Can a ChatGPT-based search engine replace your primary search provider? Vote and share your opinions.
Published on2 hours ago

ChatGPT stock photo 71
Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

Rumors are abuzz that OpenAI is soon going to challenge Google with its own ChatGPT-based search engine. Word is that OpenAI’s new search website — search.chatgpt.com — will go live on May 9. However, we haven’t had any official confirmation from the company.

A previous report suggested that the new ChatGPT-based search will be similar to Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE). It would provide AI-powered summaries for search queries, much like what you must have noticed in Google Search lately if you’ve opted in for SGE. Information out there is scant, but OpenAI’s search product is said to be partially powered by Microsoft’s Bing search.

Would you use a ChatGPT-based search engine?

91 votes

Our question is: Would you switch to a search engine based on ChatGPT? Would you consider making it your primary search provider, or would you use it occasionally? Most of all, how much do you trust AI-powered summaries of your search queries? Take our poll above and share your thoughts in the comments section.

