ChatGPT could soon get improved image generation capabilities (APK teardown)

TL;DR Code within ChatGPT’s Android app suggests OpenAI is preparing to improve ChatGPT’s image generation tool.

The “reimagined” image generation experience in ChatGPT could bring better accuracy and detail in generated images, albeit with longer processing times.

In the Gemini vs ChatGPT battle, Gemini has the advantage of being preloaded onto most Android flagships, but ChatGPT usually has newer features and AI models that help pull it ahead. ChatGPT already supports image generation in its Android app, but an upgrade to these capabilities could be right on the horizon.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

ChatGPT v1.2025.077 includes code suggesting improved image generation is soon coming to the AI digital assistant app.

For one, we’ve spotted the following strings:

Code Copy Text <string name="conversation_image_gen_disclosure_bottom_sheet_title">ChatGPT images, reimagined</string> <string name="conversation_image_gen_disclosure_bottom_sheet_description">ChatGPT now thinks a little longer to make more accurate and detailed images. <annotation url="http://openai.com/index/placeholder">Learn more</annotation>.</string>

These new strings suggest a “reimagination” of the images that ChatGPT can create. The text indicates that the new images would be more accurate and detailed but also take longer to generate. There’s a placeholder URL in there, which we reckon will point to a help page if and when the feature improvement goes live.

Alongside the above, there are new example prompt variations for creating these images:

Code Copy Text <string name="conversation_image_gen_starter_prompt_variant_1">Create a transparent image of a logo for my cat-themed coffee shop with a fun name</string> <string name="conversation_image_gen_starter_prompt_variant_2">Create an annotated diagram showing the lifecycle of a butterfly</string> <string name="conversation_image_gen_starter_prompt_variant_3">Create an image of a neon sign reading Open 24 Hours in perfect lettering.</string> <string name="conversation_image_gen_starter_prompt_variant_4">Create a colorful invitation for a garden-themed birthday party, including whimsical typography.</string> <string name="conversation_image_gen_starter_prompt_variant_5">Create a still from an imaginary animated movie featuring raccoons planning a heist.</string>

We also spotted the mention of “ImageGen” as a new term in the list of features already present in ChatGPT.

ChatGPT on Android already supports image generation for signed-in accounts through OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 image generation model. The strings above seem to be alluding to an upgrade of the current functionality.

However, technical details about the upcoming upgrade are not available yet, nor do we know if the feature will be available to both free and paid ChatGPT users. We’ll have to wait for OpenAI to share more details on this upcoming feature if and when it rolls out.

