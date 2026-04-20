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ChatGPT down for you? You're not alone, as outage affects OpenAI platform

Just what you were hoping to deal with on Monday morning!
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12 minutes ago

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Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • OpenAI reports an ongoing service outage across its product offerings.
  • The problems are under active investigation, but the outage continues.

Planned on getting a head start on the week by firing up ChatGPT and using its AI tools to solve a few problems? Well, we hope you had a backup solution planned, as OpenAI shares word of an ongoing service outage.

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The problems first got started overnight, when OpenAI noted some unwanted behavior from ChatGPT Business, in specific. But a few hours later, and the company’s problems are now a lot more widespread, affecting ChatGPT, Codex, and access to them through the API.

The current phase of this outage has been going on for just over an hour at this point, and OpenAI reports that it’s impacting users and preventing them from using ChatGPT. If that group includes you, just hold tight — hopefully this blip is nearly over, and we can all get back to our AI-assisted workflows soon.

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