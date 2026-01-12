Power users will not love this upcoming ChatGPT UI change

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

ChatGPT wins big on user-friendliness and overall user experience (UX) compared to rivals like Gemini. That, however, isn’t stopping OpenAI from implementing changes it believes could improve interactivity. And we’ve spotted one such feature being tested for the ChatGPT mobile app.

OpenAI may be testing a minimal change to the attachment menu on ChatGPT’s mobile apps. With this change, OpenAI could consolidate attachment options into a scrollable page that would occupy far less screen space than the existing menu. Additionally, we also see direct buttons for options, including “Add photos,” “web search,” and “create image,” available above the input box.

While the newer menu occupies less screen space, meaning the contents from the chat may be somewhat more visible, it also has a downside. Since the list is confined to a smaller space, you might have to scroll a little farther to find the relevant attachment option, which could especially peeve those of you who use ChatGPT more than casually.

Here’s a video of what the changed menu could look like:

While we spotted this feature being tested in version 1.2026.006 of the ChatGPT app for Android, it is not yet available to users.

Existing menu Attachment menu on web for mobile

Notably, the Android app’s interface now looks identical to ChatGPT’s web interface in mobile view, though we don’t need to scroll the menu in that case.

We’ll ensure notifying you when the refreshed interface rolls out to either beta or stable users of ChatGPT’s Android app.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

