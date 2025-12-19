Your favorite ChatGPT chats may soon be much easier to access on Android

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR ChatGPT on Android may soon let you add homescreen shortcuts for specific chats.

We’ve found OpenAI testing this feature with ChatGPT’s latest Android version.

It could allow shortcuts for an unlimited number of chats to be added to the homescreen.

Do you often use ChatGPT for a specific task or rely on the same chat for recursive results, so that you don’t have to type the same prompt again? You can already pin conversations within the app or the web interface, for convenience, but accessing favorite chats is going to become a little easier on Android. With an upcoming change, ChatGPT may let you access specific chats directly from your phone’s homescreen.

We’ve discovered new changes being tested in ChatGPT on Android that make accessing important chats require fewer steps. That’s because the ChatGPT app on Android may soon let you add a shortcut to the homescreen of your launcher, similar to browser shortcuts for specific webpages.

In version 1.2025.350 of the ChatGPT app for Android, we’ve discovered a new “Add to home screen” option that can be accessed via the three-dot button in each chat. Tapping the option lets you add the shortcut to the homescreen like a regular shortcut for in-app actions.

It currently names the shortcut after the chat’s title automatically, with no option to change it at the moment.

The option appears to allow adding an unlimited number of shortcuts for chats, and we don’t see any reason for OpenAI to restrict that in the future. Additionally, you don’t need to open the ChatGPT app before launching the chat via the shortcut, and we hope Gemini follows suit.

While we could already get the shortcut to work with some tweaks to the ChatGPT app, it’s not widely available. However, given that it works well, we might see it being added for a broader set of users soon, and we will ensure informing you once that happens.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

