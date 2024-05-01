OpenAI makes it easier for ChatGPT to remember and forget

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI is rolling out ChatGPT’s Memory function to ChatGPT Plus users, letting ChatGPT remember personal facts.

ChatGPT users are also getting access to Temporary Chat for one-off conversations that won’t appear in chat history.

ChatGPT has been a boon for a lot of people, making their lives easier in ways that previous non-AI digital assistants just didn’t. Once you figure out how to use ChatGPT effectively, it becomes an indispensable tool. OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, recently added memory functions to ChatGPT, and this is now rolling out to all ChatGPT Plus users. Free users are getting temporary chat features, which doesn’t keep the conversation in your history.

OpenAI says ChatGPT’s Memory function is very easy to use. First, switch it on in settings, and then you can tell ChatGPT anything you want it to remember. All your future responses will remember these facts, saving you from repeating yourself.

Memory is now available to all ChatGPT Plus users. Using Memory is easy: just start a new chat and tell ChatGPT anything you’d like it to remember. Memory can be turned on or off in settings and is not currently available in Europe or Korea. Team, Enterprise, and GPTs to come. pic.twitter.com/mlt9vyYeMK — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 29, 2024

Further, ChatGPT now also lets you know when memories are updated. Accessing and managing your memories is also possible, so you can always stay in control.

The Memory function is also handy when you want ChatGPT to work smarter, especially for repetitive tasks. This will save you from long prompts if you can pre-feed a bunch of personal facts beforehand. Another advantage is that your results will be personalized even if you don’t input your personality, as ChatGPT will remember things you ask to remember.

Note that the Memory feature is not available in Europe and Korea. OpenAI also says that Team, Enterprise, and GPTs will get this feature soon. The test for the Memory feature was conducted with a small portion of ChatGPT free users, too, but from what I can see, the feature is rolling out to paid users only for now.

Users of both ChatGPT Free and ChatGPT Plus do get access to data controls. Both sets of users can access chat history regardless of whether they have opted into training for model improvement. This is available on the web right away and will be available on mobile soon, too.

Further, users can start a Temporary Chat for one-off conversations. These conversations will not appear in your history and will be forgotten when you exit the chat.

Have you tried out these new ChatGPT features? Let us know about your experience in the comments!

