OpenAI brings big ChatGPT update for paying users

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR ChatGPT subscribers can now expect more direct, less verbose answers from the chatbot.

OpenAI is adding the powers of its new GPT-4 Turbo model to the conversational AI.

The upgrade also brings an expanded knowledge base.

OpenAI has announced a significant upgrade for paying ChatGPT users. Those who subscribe to ChatGPT Plus, Team, or Enterprise will now have access to the company’s improved GPT-4 Turbo model, which is one of the models that power the chatbot.

GPT-4 Turbo brings a host of upgrades for ChatGPT users. The company says it improves ChatGPT’s writing, math, logical reasoning, and coding skills.

If you’re a subscriber, you can also expect ChatGPT to be more direct and less verbose in its responses and to use more conversational language.

Moreover, thanks to the GPT-4 Turbo update, ChatGPT now offers responses based on a more recent knowledge database. The previous version of GPT-4 Turbo was trained on data until April 2023, but the new edition is trained on data available up to December 2023.

Comments