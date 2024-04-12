Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
OpenAI brings big ChatGPT update for paying users
- ChatGPT subscribers can now expect more direct, less verbose answers from the chatbot.
- OpenAI is adding the powers of its new GPT-4 Turbo model to the conversational AI.
- The upgrade also brings an expanded knowledge base.
OpenAI has announced a significant upgrade for paying ChatGPT users. Those who subscribe to ChatGPT Plus, Team, or Enterprise will now have access to the company’s improved GPT-4 Turbo model, which is one of the models that power the chatbot.
GPT-4 Turbo brings a host of upgrades for ChatGPT users. The company says it improves ChatGPT’s writing, math, logical reasoning, and coding skills.
If you’re a subscriber, you can also expect ChatGPT to be more direct and less verbose in its responses and to use more conversational language.
Our new GPT-4 Turbo is now available to paid ChatGPT users. We’ve improved capabilities in writing, math, logical reasoning, and coding.
Source: https://t.co/fjoXDCOnPr pic.twitter.com/I4fg4aDq1T— OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 12, 2024
Moreover, thanks to the GPT-4 Turbo update, ChatGPT now offers responses based on a more recent knowledge database. The previous version of GPT-4 Turbo was trained on data until April 2023, but the new edition is trained on data available up to December 2023.