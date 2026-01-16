ChatGPT's best paid plan finally comes to the US for the cost of a sandwich

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Go globally.

The low-cost tier is priced at $8 in the US.

The company plans to start testing ads in the free and Go tiers in the US soon.

Last year, in August, OpenAI rolled out a new subscription tier, called ChatGPT Go, for its AI chatbot in India. While significantly lower than the Plus and Pro tiers at Rs 399 (about $5 USD) per month, the option gives users access to OpenAI’s latest model and provides other benefits unavailable at the free level. In his hands-on time with the plan, our own Dhruv Bhutani found it to be the subscription to get. After expanding to 170 additional countries, the subscription plan is now going global.

If you live in the US, you can now sign up for the ChatGPT Go plan. Although it’s not priced at $5 per month here in the States, it’s still decently affordable at $8 per month. It’s also still significantly less expensive than the $20-per-month Plus and $200-per-month Pro tiers.

As OpenAI explains, the Go plan gives you access to the following benefits: Access to the latest model, GPT-5.2 Instant

10 times more messages, file uploads, and image creation than the free tier

Unlimited chatting with GPT-5.2 Instant

Longer memory and context window

The firm also used this post to reveal another announcement that users likely won’t want to hear. OpenAI says it plans to start testing ads in the US soon. These ads will appear in the free and Go versions of ChatGPT. Meanwhile, ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise will remain ad-free.

