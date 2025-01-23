It's not just you: ChatGPT is down for many users, but a fix is on the way

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR ChatGPT is facing an outage, with many users unable to log in and use the service.

OpenAI’s status page has confirmed the outage and said it was fixing the issue.

ChatGPT, the popular AI service, is suffering from an outage. Many users report that they cannot access the service. They are unable to log in and send messages to the chatbot and, as a result, are not getting any answers. The ChatGPT website returns a “Bad gateway” error from the web server.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

We’re seeing numerous user reports on X that ChatGPT is down. For me, the chatbot doesn’t load at all, and I am stuck on the screen shown above. I also see a “503 Service Temporarily Unavailable” error on occasional reloads.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

DownDetector also shows a large spike for a worldwide OpenAI outage, which can be read as an indicator of ChatGPT not working properly.

ChatGPT’s status page confirms that the service is experiencing an elevated error rate. The company has identified the issue, issued a fix, and is monitoring the results.

I am still unable to access ChatGPT, so it’s possible that the fix and its effects will take some time to reach all users. You can try some of these ChatGPT fixes, but since this is a server outage, you are unlikely to get any relief until OpenAI fixes things completely on their end. There’s also no word on how long this outage will last. We’ll update this article as soon as we learn more.

