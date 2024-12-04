Circle of life: ChatGPT could Google-ify its search results with... ads

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI is considering bringing ads to its artificial intelligence products, including ChatGPT, to increase its revenue.

The company currently generates revenue from its API, as well as the paid individual and enterprise plans.

If it decides to pursue ads, OpenAI plans to be thoughtful about their location and how it executes the integration.

As OpenAI transitions from a nonprofit to a for-profit business, it’s exploring new ways to boost its revenue. Currently, the company generates profit from the API it provides to developers, in addition to ChatGPT’s paid individual and enterprise plans, which start at $20 per month. Nevertheless, millions rely on the AI chatbot for free, and OpenAI aims to monetize its large user base. In a recent interview, the company revealed it’s considering bringing ads to ChatGPT.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Sarah Friar, chief financial officer at OpenAI, stated that the company “was weighing up an ads model.” If it proceeds with these plans, the ChatGPT provider aims to be “thoughtful about when and where” it implements said ads. Friar added, “Our current business is experiencing rapid growth and we see significant opportunities within our existing business model. While we’re open to exploring other revenue streams in the future, we have no active plans to pursue advertising.”

Given the CEO’s general repulsion towards ads and Friar’s statements, it’s safe to assume ChatGPT won’t start showing sponsored content anytime soon. However, OpenAI has also hired advertising talents from big corporations like Meta and Google. So, perhaps the company is laying the groundwork for ads in ChatGPT but won’t roll them out until the need arises.

Beyond its ad plans, OpenAI may soon see growth in paid subscriber numbers. Later this month, an iOS 18 update will promote the premium ChatGPT offering in the iPhone’s Settings app. So, Apple Intelligence users seeking to make the most out of the integration will be prompted to upgrade.

What would you do if ChatGPT brings ads to its free tier? 14 votes Pay $20 per month to remove them. 7 % Pay, but less than $20 per month. 0 % Tolerate the sponsored results. 50 % Find an alternative AI chatbot. 21 % I don’t use ChatGPT in the first place. 21 %

