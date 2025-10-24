ChatGPT's Atlas browser is already prepping a post-launch glow-up

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI has shared a list of fixes and features coming to its new Atlas web browser.

Atlas’ product lead says most of the features listed below will arrive shortly, while some, including tab groups, profiles, and the ad blocker may take some time.

While Atlas is available on Mac, OpenAI is working to bring it to other platforms, though not anytime soon.

The overbearing success of agentic browsers, such as Comet and Dia, recently inspired another AI pioneer to take a plunge into the arena with its own browser. Yes, I’m referring to OpenAI’s recent launch of the Atlas browser, which already makes Chrome seem archaic in comparison. But it’s still lacking some key features, like multiple profiles and tab groups, which OpenAI is now working to fix.

Following the clamorous launch of its Atlas browser powered by ChatGPT, OpenAI is already working to make it better with additional features. Adam Fry, Atlas’ product lead, shared a list of new features or fixes to be rolled out to the browser over the coming weeks.

Here’s the complete list (verbatim) shared by Fry in a post on X: Fix text entry for Japan and Korea

Captive portal for Wi-Fi needs to work

Multiprofile support

Tab groups

Model picker in Ask ChatGPT sidebar

Multiple tab attachments in chat composer and improved @mentions UX

Use projects from Ask ChatGPT sidebar

Opt-in ad blocker

Add a menu listing all shortcuts

Bookmarks overflow menu (instead of scroll)

Add speed bump before deleting all chats in Delete Browsing Data dialog

Improve personalization of suggestions

Keep improving agent time to first message

Improve under-triggering of ChatGPT using agent mode

Make agent "pause" state more reliable

Improve chain-of-thought animation for different agent actions

Improve cloud Excel and Google Drive use on agent

Fry emphasized that these are some of the short-term objectives for the team to work on. Meanwhile, certain items on the list, i.e., profiles, tab groups, and the built-in ad blocker, could take longer than the prescribed timeline of “coming weeks.” The vague roadmap leaves open the question of exactly when these features will be implemented, but the representative hails a “spirit of transparency,” and we hope to see regular updates from them.

profiles coming! command + . (or command + >) opens ask chatgpt sidebar! — Adam Fry (@adamhfry) October 23, 2025

Users are also welcome to share their feedback and suggestions for Atlas on the same thread, like many people have already done. Based on the ones Fry has already acknowledged, the future updates could include the option to add multiple tabs to ChatGPT’s context.

In addition, OpenAI is working on basic browser features, such as a keyboard shortcut to reopen recently closed tabs and improved support for more extensions.

And finally, Fry hasn’t confirmed a release date for other operating systems, including Windows, Android, and iOS. However, while replying to a commenter, they said these OSes are critical for Atlas, though the release could take longer than the tasks listed above.

