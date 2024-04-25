The ChatGPT app is borrowing a handy feature from its web version

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR The beta version of the ChatGPT app for Android now lets you edit existing prompts.

This feature is also available in the regular version of the app for iOS.

This means you don’t have to type a new message if you made a typo or want to refine your initial prompt.

The ChatGPT app is pretty convenient compared to the website, offering voice support and an improved UI. But one website feature that hasn’t been available on the app is the ability to edit prompts. Fortunately, we’ve got some good news.

Code sleuth AssembleDebug confirmed to Android Authority that the beta version of the ChatGPT app for Android (version 1.2024.115) now contains the ability to edit existing prompts. Check out the screenshots below.

We can also confirm that prompt editing functionality is now available in the iOS version of the ChatGPT app — see the screens below.

Either way, this is a welcome change as it means you don’t have to write an entirely new prompt if you made a typo or want to refine your initial search. It also brings the apps in line with the web version, which indeed offers the ability to edit existing prompts.

This is just the most recent addition to the service in recent months. Other notable features in recent times include the ability to use ChatGPT without an account and a memory feature to remember context and details across conversations.

