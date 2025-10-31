You’re too old to get why Sam Altman just renamed ChatGPT 6 as 'GPT 6‑7'

ChatGPT

TL;DR OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said that the next version of ChatGPT, i.e., ChatGPT 6, will be renamed ChatGPT 6-7.

While Altman may be joking, “6 7” has actually been crowned as the Word of the Year 2025.

In a perfectly timed post on X, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that the next version of ChatGPT — ChatGPT 6 — will apparently be called “GPT 6-7.” If you’re not a parent of a school-aged kid, you might be scratching your head right about now. But in the wonderfully bizarre times we live in, “6 7” has officially been crowned Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year 2025.

The Gen Alpha slang phrase has been confusing adults all year and driving teachers mad. Pronounced “six-seven” (not sixty-seven), the term became viral on TikTok thanks to the song “Doot Doot (6 7)” by Skrilla and countless memes featuring basketball players and the so-called “67 Kid.”

No one, including the folks at Dictionary.com, can quite agree on what “6 7” means, and that’s exactly the point. It’s supposed to be a playful, context-free in-joke and a perfect example of Gen Alpha’s chaotic slang. While some say it could mean “so-so” or “maybe this, maybe that,” no one knows for sure, especially since the word goes with a hand gesture where both palms face up and move up and down alternately. Sigh!

Altman’s declaration could be a joke (we hope), but the coincidence is too good to ignore. The head of the world’s leading AI company referencing a slang term that literally means nothing is special for sure.

