Design your dream chatbot with Meta's AI Studio

TL;DR You can now create custom AI chatbots using Meta’s AI Studio.

Users can create AI characters for various tasks, like cooking lessons, generating social media captions, and creating memes. These AI characters can be shared across Meta’s platforms.

Content creators can leverage Meta’s AI Studio to build AI versions of themselves to interact with their audience and build engagement.

You’ve likely already used AI chatbots like Gemini, Google Assistant, and ChatGPT. But what if you could build your own custom chatbot that could, say, create memes on the fly or generate witty captions for your social media posts? Well, that might soon become a reality, thanks to Meta’s AI Studio. Meta unveiled AI Studio, which is built with Llama 3.1, last year and began giving select creators access to it in June of this year to test out the tool. The company is now widely rolling out the tool in the United States.

In a recent news release, Meta announced that its users can now create their own AI characters via the AI Studio or Instagram app. Meta explains that you can create “AI that teaches you how to cook, helps you with your Instagram caption, generates memes to make your friends laugh.” What’s more, you can either just build an AI bot for yourself or share it on AI Studio for others to discover and use across Meta’s platforms (Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp). While anyone can use Meta AI’s studio, the company heavily emphasized just how useful creators might find this tool.

Going forward, content creators can use AI Studio to build chatbot versions of themselves that can respond to users and build engagement on these platforms. What’s more, creators can even customize their AI bots based on the theme of their Instagram feeds and program the AI to share select links. Any response that comes from a creator’s AI will be labeled as such, so fans don’t mistakenly assume that the replies came from the creators themselves.

There are a couple of different ways to build your own AI assistant using Meta’s AI Studio. You can either visit AI Studio through your web browser or start a new message on Instagram and select “Create an AI chat.” You can then go on about customizing your AI assistant’s name, tone, personality, tagline, and avatar. If you’re not a creator, you might need to wait a bit to have access to this feature. However, you can still access AI chatbots built by creators to get a feel for how they work.

