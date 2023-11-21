How to change or reset your Instagram password

To most people, Instagram is a simple image-sharing platform. To others, it can be a place to store precious memories, keep in touch with friends and loved ones, or promote a business. However, while you can get back your Instagram account if it gets hacked, protecting your account is the best way to avoid losing it. This protection can be as simple as learning how to change your Instagram password if you suspect it might be compromised.

How to change an Instagram password on desktop Log into your account at instagram.com .

. Click the More button at the bottom left corner of the screen to open the options menu.

button at the bottom left corner of the screen to open the options menu. Select Settings .

. Click on the Meta Accounts Center tab at the left side of the screen.

Access to the Password and security tab on the left-side panel.

tab on the left-side panel. Then, on the right-side panel, click Change password .

. Choose the Instagram account for which you want to change the password from the list of all the Meta accounts that appear.

Fill in all the prompted boxes with your current password, your new password and then confirm the new one again.

Finally, click the Change password button to finish the process.

How to change an Instagram password on mobile app Log into your account in the Instagram app.

Tap on your profile picture in the bottom right of the screen to open your profile.

Press the hamburger icon (the three horizontal lines button) in the top right to open the options menu.

Select Settings and privacy .

. Tap Accounts Center to open the Meta accounts settings.

to open the Meta accounts settings. Access Password and security.

Select Change password .

. Choose the Instagram account for which you want to change the password from the list of all the Meta accounts that appear.

Fill in all the prompted boxes with your current password, your new password and then confirm the new one again.

Tap Change password button to finish the process.

How to reset an Instagram password It’s a terrible feeling when you try to log in to Instagram and realize you forgot your password. When you can’t log into your account to change it, it’s just as easy to reset your password using your account name and email address.

How to reset your Instagram password using the website Go to the Instagram website and click Forgot password?

Enter your email, phone, or username associated with the account.

Then, click the Send login link button.

button. Check your email. You will receive an email from Instagram with a link to reset your password.

How to reset your Instagram password using the app On the Instagram login screen, tap Forgot password? below the password field.

below the password field. Enter your username, email, or mobile number associated with the account.

Then, select the Find account button.

button. If you’ve ever logged into this account on this device, you’ll be able to log in to the account again instantly without any additional steps.

If not, follow the instructions to reset the password.

How to choose a good password If you’re going to change your password, then it pays to change it to a good password. After all, account hacking is a serious problem these days, especially if you have a desirable username.

It goes without saying to not use any easy-to-guess passwords, such as password, 12345, your name, your birthday, or the name or birthday of your partner or pet. Also, don’t use the password that you use on another site — if someone gets a hold of that password and tries it on another site, your problems are only just starting. Also, try to use special characters such as @ or #. Use a password manager . Many of them include a secure password generator and will also store the password and auto-fill it into the login field for you.

. Many of them include a secure password generator and will also store the password and auto-fill it into the login field for you. Use a browser password sync. Browsers such as Google Chrome and Firefox will remember, sync, and autofill your passwords for you. It’s less secure than a password manager, so you need to assess your risk factor of being hacked.

FAQs

How do I reset my Instagram password if I don't know the email address or phone number? If you don’t have the email address or the phone number, then the username is your only way in. If you enter your username and it still doesn’t allow you to reset anything, make sure you have entered the username properly. If you think your account has been hacked and the details have been changed, you will need the help of Instagram to get your account back.

Why is Instagram not sending me a link to reset my password? The reset email could be in your spam folder. If not, wait a few more minutes, then request a new reset email.

