How to get back your Instagram account when it's disabled, hacked, or deleted

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, and losing access to your account can be a nightmare scenario for many users. Being cut off from your friends and community is one thing, but losing years of pictures and videos can be devastating. Fortunately, it’s not too difficult to get back your Instagram account in many cases.

To help you through the process, we’ve created this handy how-to guide for getting back your disabled, hacked, or deleted Instagram account. Account recovery could take a few days or a few weeks, depending on your situation.

Why was my Instagram account disabled?

There are many reasons why an Instagram account gets disabled, and often moderators will strike without any warning. You will know that your account has been disabled because a pop-up message will inform you the next time you try to log in.

Note that this is not the same as not having the correct password/username for your account (“Incorrect Password or Username”). If this is the case, entering your email address or phone number and resetting your password should fix the issue in a few minutes unless you’ve been hacked, which we’ll get to in a moment.

Instagram doesn’t provide precise guidance for why accounts are disabled, but it does say that it results from violating community guidelines or terms of use. In general, things like illegal activities, hate speech, nudity, and graphic violence are grounds for action. Use of third-party apps is also prohibited and will get your account disabled. Repeat offenders may also find their accounts permanently removed with no possible recourse.

The good news is that it isn’t too complicated to get back your Instagram account if it’s been disabled erroneously. It might take a few days, but that’s nothing compared to the months or years of photos in your account.

How to get back a disabled Instagram account

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

When you do get the dreaded disabled account message, the first thing the app prompts you to do is Learn More. This will more or less guide you through the process of getting back your disabled Instagram account, although there are a few other tricks that we’ll get to in a moment.

Run through the prompts in the app, but keep in mind that to recover your Instagram account, you have to pass the appeal process. The only way that happens is if it was disabled by mistake. Saying you’re sorry for breaking the rules and promising not to do it again won’t cut it.

Another place you can submit appeals is this official contact page. Fill in the required fields and click Send to have your case reviewed. Again, avoid apologizing, as this implies you were at fault. You may be asked to send in a selfie as verification at some point in the process.

You can repeat the appeal process as often as you want until you get a more lenient moderator. Assuming you haven’t intentionally broken any major rules, it shouldn’t take more than a few days to get a response. Don’t be afraid to be persistent, and eventually, you might get lucky.

Be aware, however, that this process can take a long time. If you want to get right back to the ‘gram, you might be better off creating a new account.

How to reactivate an Instagram account

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

A few years ago, Instagram added the option to temporarily deactivate your account when you need to take a break from the social media platform. You can only do it via a mobile browser or computer (not the app), but it will remove all of your content and make it appear that the account has been deleted.

Thankfully, it’s straightforward to get your deactivated Instagram account back. Just log back in on any device, and your account will automatically be reactivated. Depending on how long you have been away, you may need to agree to any new terms and conditions put in place since you left.

How to get back a hacked Instagram account

Instagram accounts are a frequent target for hackers. They could be seeking access to private accounts, attempting to sell your username, or aiming to steal your personal details for other nefarious actions. Therefore, protecting your phone should always be a top priority. If you suspect your Instagram account has been hacked, you should take action as soon as possible. The longer hackers have access to your account, the more damage they can do to your privacy and online reputation.

What to do first to regain control of your Instagram account The first thing to do is check for an email from Instagram stating that the email tied to your account has been changed. This is the easiest way for hackers to take control of your account. However, if you can find the email, you can reverse the action immediately.

If you can’t find the email, there is one more option to fix it before it’s too late. You can request a login link to be sent to your phone number instead of the hacker’s email address. At the login screen, tap Get help signing in (on Android) or Forgot password? (on iOS). You can then enter your phone number to have a temporary login link sent. Follow the instructions from there to regain access.

If this restores access to your account, immediately change your password and revoke access given to any third-party apps. You may also find that you are now following some new accounts. Don’t worry about that until after your account has been secured. You’ll have plenty of time to unfollow them after securing your account.

When all else fails, you can still report the hacked account to regain access. Do this by following the steps below, and again, don’t be afraid to be persistent. On the login screen, tap Get help signing in (on Android) or Forgot Password? (on iOS).

(on Android) or (on iOS). (Android only) Enter your username, email address, or phone number, and tap Next .

. Tap Need more help? and follow the on-screen instructions. As part of this process, you must send a photo of yourself holding a security code to verify your identity. To minimize the chance of getting hacked again, turn on two-factor authentication as soon as possible, and tweak your privacy settings.

Can I get back a deleted Instagram account?

If you or someone with your login information has deleted your Instagram account, you will not be able to recover it. Because of this, you should be very careful with sharing your login information with friends and family. If you get an email about suspicious activity, take it very seriously and change your password.

Although you cannot get back a deleted Instagram account, you can create a new account using the same email address or phone number. You won’t be able to use the same username, nor will you be able to recover any followers or images posted.

FAQs

Can you be hacked through an Instagram DM (direct message)? There have been past cases where hackers have sent direct messages to people pretending to be Instagram. These messages tell the account user to click on a link, providing a way for the hacker to get into the Instagram account. The best way to avoid this is to simply not click on any links in a direct message unless you know and trust the person.

How long can Instagram disable your account? If your account was disabled by Instagram, it can take up to a month to get it back. If you disabled your own account, you can leave it disabled for as long as you want.

How long does it take for Instagram to reactivate your account? It’s a good idea to wait about a day before you reactivate your account. This is because the deactivation process can take up to 24 hours for Instagram to complete.

Why is my Instagram account disabled for 30 days? A 30-day “ban” means Instagram believes you have violated one of their terms of service (although sometimes this is a mistake). Repeated violations can lead to an account being permanently disabled.

