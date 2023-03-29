How to change your Netflix password on any device

Using and reusing the same password is not a good idea from an online security point of view, especially when it comes to streaming services like Netflix. Many people share their Netflix accounts, meaning passwords subsequently get passed around to even more people. If you’re tired of other people using your account, it’s a good idea to change your Netflix password. Here’s how to do it on the mobile app and on the desktop.

To change your Netflix password on the desktop, log into the site, click your profile avatar at the top-right of the screen, and select Account. Click Change Password, and you can then enter your old password followed by the new password. On mobile, you can change the Netflix password on Android the same way, but on iOS, you must go through a browser. Only the account holder can change the password — no one else with access to the account can.

Android and iOS

How to change your Netflix password on the desktop After logging into the Netflix website, click your profile avatar at the top-right of the screen and select Account in the drop-down menu. Only the account holder can access this — anyone else with access to the account with their own profile will not be able to do this.

On the next page, click Change password.

You must now enter your current password, followed by your desired new password. Re-enter it to confirm. If you have forgotten the current password, you will have to click Forgot Password? and go through the password reset process.

You should also tick Sign out of all devices. This forces anyone with access to your account to use the new password. If you are trying to lock someone out of your account, this instantly kicks them out. Remember to click Save to save all your changes.

How to change your Netflix password on Android and iOS If you want to change your Netflix password on mobile, then it is slightly different between Android and iOS. On iOS, you must go through a browser and navigate to https://www.netflix.com/password/. After logging in, this brings you to the Change your password screen, where you can change the password. You cannot change the password inside the iOS app.

You can also do the browser method on Android, but Android also lets you change the password inside the app. Just do what you would do on the desktop. Click your avatar, then Account > Membership & Billing > Change password.

FAQs

Does changing your Netflix password log you out of all devices? No, not unless you tick the box on the password change page that says “sign out of all devices.” If you’re changing your password due to a security breach, or you just don’t want your ex watching on your account anymore, this is a necessary step.

How many times can you change your Netflix password? Netflix does not impose a limit, so you can change your password whenever you feel like it.

Can I reset my Netflix password if I forget it? Yes, there is a password reset option on the main login page/app screen. You can also head directly to the Login Help page to start resetting your forgotten password right away.

