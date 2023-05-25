How to download movies and TV shows on Netflix

Whether you’re on an airplane or about to hit your data cap for the month, sometimes Netflix streaming isn’t an option. Thankfully, the streaming service makes it easy to take your favorite shows offline. Let’s look at how to download movies from Netflix and how to download your favorite Netflix shows.

Can you download movies and shows from Netflix? While you can download some movies and shows from Netflix, you can’t go and download the entire expansive library. To help you find what movies and shows you can download, tap the Downloads button on the bottom navigation bar. You should see a Find More to Download button.

If you tap the button, Netflix will take you to the Available for Download section of the app. This section contains curated lists of movies and shows available for download, though you can’t search from here.

If you already have a movie or TV show in mind that supports offline viewing, continue looking through the sections below.

Which devices support downloaded content from Netflix? You can download movies and TV shows from Netflix with their iOS and Android apps. You can also do the same with the Netflix Windows 10 app on tablets, the Amazon Fire tablet app, and even on some Chromebook and Chromebox devices with the Android app.

How to download movies from Netflix Once you pick a movie that supports offline viewing, you can tap the Download button below the play button if you selected the movie on its own. If you picked your movie from a selection of media choices, you can tap on the Download icon at the bottom of the screen.

Once your film has finished downloading, tap the Downloads icon on the bottom navigation. This is where you can watch and manage all of your downloaded content.

Once you’re finished watching a movie, go back to the Downloads section and tap the pencil icon on the top right. Select the movie you finished watching and tap the trash can icon on the top right to delete it and free up some space on your device.

How to download Netflix shows The process is mostly the same when it comes to downloading TV shows. Open the Netflix app and find a show that you like. Assuming it supports offline viewing, you’ll find the Download button below the Play button description for each episode. Some Netflix TV shows also offer the option of downloading an entire show’s season. That shows up in a Download Season icon at the bottom. If you need some suggestions for downloads, check out our list of the best Netflix shows of all time; nearly all of them are available for offline viewing.

Even the process of managing your downloaded shows is the same as it is for downloaded movies. Tap the Downloads icon on the bottom navigation bar to watch and delete episodes. You can also enable or disable Smart Downloads, which automatically downloads new episodes and deletes ones you’ve watched.

Downloads for you: Automatically download recommended movies and TV shows Netflix added a new feature for Android app users not too long ago called Downloads for You. Based on your streaming tastes, it will automatically download Netflix movies and TV shows on your smartphone or tablet. This is supposed to give customers a way to save new and fantastic content on their device that they can watch later without an internet connection.

The best thing is that you are in total control of this new feature. If you want to activate it, here’s how to set it up. Keep in mind that this feature only works with Wi-Fi connections; it will not work with a cellular wireless connection. Tap the Downloads icon on the bottom navigation bar.

icon on the bottom navigation bar. You should see a Smart Downloads option on top of the screen. Tap on it.

option on top of the screen. Tap on it. You should see a Downloads for You toggle. Tap it to turn it on.

toggle. Tap it to turn it on. You can also allocate how much storage space your device uses and individual storage for each Netflix profile on your account. You should also see a bar that shows how much space is being used for the feature.

Finally, you can select 1GB, 3GB, or 5GB storage limits for the Downloads for You feature. Tap on the “+” or “-“ buttons to add or reduce space. This is only for Android users at the moment, but iOS users can expect the feature sometime in the future.

Troubleshooting — What if I can’t download content from Netflix? If you are experiencing issues with downloading movies and TV shows from Netflix, there are a few things you can do that might fix things: Make sure you have enough storage: If your smartphone or tablet doesn’t have enough storage space, you will need to delete apps, or anything else, that you don’t need or want anymore so you can download your Netflix content.

If your smartphone or tablet doesn’t have enough storage space, you will need to delete apps, or anything else, that you don’t need or want anymore so you can download your Netflix content. Make sure you have a working Wi-Fi or cellular connection: If you can’t download content from Netflix and you have plenty of extra storage, check your wireless connection to see if you’re connected to the internet.

If you can’t download content from Netflix and you have plenty of extra storage, check your wireless connection to see if you’re connected to the internet. Make sure you’re connection isn’t recticted: If you are in an airport, coffee shop, or anywhere else with a public Wi-Fi connection, it may restrict downloads of Netflix shows and movies on your device. If that’s the case, you may want to wait until you can get an unrestricted internet connection.

FAQs

Can I download Netflix movies and TV shows on my Mac PC? While Mac PC owners can access Netflix with a web browser, they cannot download movies and shows from that platform.

Can I download Netflix movies and TV shows on my smart TV app? Unfortunately, Netflix smart TV apps, including ones that support Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android/Google TV, and Apple TV devices, don’t offer download support.

Can I download Netflix content on my Macbook or Mac? Nope – short of installing Windows on your Mac, there is no legal way to download Netflix on Mac computers.

Can I download Netflix content if I have an ad-supported plan? No. The most recent Netflix plan does not allow any downloads. Ads are time-sensitive and targeted, so they require that you be logged in and online when using the service.

