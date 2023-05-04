How to change the site language on Amazon

Being able to view a website or app in your own language is imperative for proper navigation. Have you ever tried to use a program in a language that you didn’t understand? When you’re making purchasing decisions, it’s even more critical. Let’s go over how to change your language on Amazon.

THE SHORT ANSWER

To change your language on the Amazon website, scroll down to the bottom of the page. Hover your cursor over the Change language button, then click on a new language from the list that appears.

To change your language on the Amazon app, tap Menu (≡) > Settings > Country & Language > Language. Select the language in which you wish to navigate Amazon.

JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS