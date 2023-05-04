Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

General technology

How to change the site language on Amazon

Now you're speaking my language.
By
8 hours ago

Being able to view a website or app in your own language is imperative for proper navigation. Have you ever tried to use a program in a language that you didn’t understand? When you’re making purchasing decisions, it’s even more critical. Let’s go over how to change your language on Amazon.

THE SHORT ANSWER 

To change your language on the Amazon website, scroll down to the bottom of the page. Hover your cursor over the Change language button, then click on a new language from the list that appears.

To change your language on the Amazon app, tap Menu (≡) > Settings > Country & Language > Language. Select the language in which you wish to navigate Amazon.

JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS

How to change the language on Amazon (desktop)

Open a browser and go to the Amazon website.

amazon home website
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Scroll down to the bottom of the page. Hover your mouse over the Change language button. This looks like a globe with the current site language next to it.

hover mouse over language
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click on your new language from the menu that appears.

select new language
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to change the language on Amazon (Android & iOS)

Open the Amazon mobile app. Tap the Menu (≡) button at the far right of the bottommost toolbar, then scroll down to Settings.

country and language setting location on amazon mobile app 1
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Tap Settings, then, from the subsequent dropdown menu, select Country & Language.

select new langauge amazon mobile app
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Press the Language button, then select a new language from the list that appears.

FAQs

If you use Amazon Prime Video, you can change the language by going to Account and Settings > Language. On the app, select My Stuff > Settings > Language.

GuidesHow-to's
Amazon