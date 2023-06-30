Windows’ user account system is great, but sometimes it can be a little tricky to use. Changing the administrator account name, for example, isn’t as straightforward as just using the Settings app. You need to use a different app tucked into Windows for that. Here’s how to change the administrator name in Windows.

QUICK ANSWER To change the administrator name in Windows, open Computer Management ->Local Users and Groups ->Users. Right-click Administrator, click Rename, type in a new name, and hit Enter.

How to change the administrator name in Windows To change the administrator name in Windows, you’ll need to sign in to an administrator account and use a tool called Computer Management. It works like the registry editor, so changing the name is quite simple. Open Computer Management by looking for it in Windows Search.

In the left navigation pane, click Local Users and Groups. In the right pane, double-click Users.

Right-click Administrator (or any listed administrator account that you want to rename) and click Rename.

Type a new name, and hit the Enter key. Windows will save the name.

FAQs

What is an administrator account on Windows? It is a user account with elevated privileges that allows the user to perform tasks that require administrator-level access.

Can you delete an administrator account on Windows? Delete an admin account by navigating to: Windows Settings -> Accounts -> Family & other users. From there, you can select and delete an admin account.

