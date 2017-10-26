Caterpillar might not be as recognizable as Samsung or Google when it comes to smartphones, but the company knows how to build rugged products. Thankfully for those working construction jobs or in other fields that go beyond just going out and about, the newly-unveiled Cat S41 is no different.

Because it is a phone made by Caterpillar, the Cat S41’s biggest appeal is that aforementioned ruggedness. Similar to the LG G6 and LG V30, the Cat S41 carries MIL SPEC 810G. In short, the phone can withstand drops onto concrete from any orientation from up to 5 feet 9 inches, as well as stand up to intense heat and cold. Combined with the 5-inch 1080p display covered by Gorilla Glass 5, as well as IP68 certification, the Cat S41 seemingly lives up to its billing.

Elsewhere, the Cat S41 rocks a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, with physical back, home, and multi-tasking buttons below the display. Also, since you’re thinking it, we might as well say it: the Cat S41 will turn heads for the wrong reasons. Again, ruggedness over being a jewel.

Under the hood, we see MediaTek’s octa-core 2.3 GHz processor and 3 GB of RAM run the show, while the 32 GB of internal storage is expandable up to an additional 2 TB through the microSD card slot.

It is here where we see the Cat S41’s second appealing aspect: dat battery. Because the phone packs a huge 5,000 mAh battery, you can use the Cat S41 to charge other devices. Even if you don’t, however, expect the phone to last a good while, a must for those literally out in the field not wanting to worry about whether their phone needs some juice.

Finally, the Cat S41 runs Android Nougat out of the box. I can’t help but feel a bit disappointed, since Android Oreo is already available for companies to toy around with, but considering the phone’s demographic, this is not as much of an issue.

Is the Cat S41 an extremely niche device? Definitely. There is a reason why Caterpillar keeps making these phones, however, so there is clearly a market for them, and the Cat S41 looks to further that point.

