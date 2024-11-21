This new phone service promises to protect your data like none of the big carriers seem able to

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Cape announced in a press release that it is launching a new cell phone service. Cape aims to separate itself from competitors like AT&T and Verizon by focusing hard on privacy and security.

Described as an “ultra-secure cell phone service,” Cape says its solution was designed with the help of national security professionals. It was previously only available to government employees but is now being offered to more users.

If you’re interested in signing up, you’ll have to wait until early next year when the company plans to bring a product to the broader market. Today’s launch, however, is meant for people who are at high risk of digital attacks. This includes individuals like public figures, journalists, domestic violence survivors, corporate executives, and so on.

So, what makes Cape any safer than other networks? The carrier claims its network can protect against carrier compromise, location stalking, malicious signaling, cell site simulators, and SIM swapping. It says the service does this by offering features like:

Location Obfuscation: Allows users to change unique identifiers associated with their mobile devices, helping to prevent location tracking and profiling by malicious actors.

Ad Identifier Rotation: Disrupts the collection of data about a subscriber's app usage and browsing behavior, undermining the ability of advertisers and data brokers to profile and target them.

Enhanced Signaling Protection: Going beyond industry-standard firewalls, Cape's proprietary tech guards against "signaling" or "SS7" attacks, which allow attackers to intercept calls and texts, and track location.

SIM Swap Protection: Robust account authentication, based on modern and expert-vetted cryptology, to prevent unauthorized SIM transfers.

Data Privacy Commitment: Requires the minimum amount of personal information from subscribers to get service, and deletes system data when it's no longer needed.

The company adds that it runs its own mobile core, the software that controls sensitive subscriber data in cellular communications. Running the mobile core allows the company to dictate what data enters and leaves your phone, as well as implement cryptography and security protocols.