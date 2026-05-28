CapCut is here for Android tablets, and it's completely free for now

TL;DR The CapCut Pad app is now available for Android tablets as well.

The app brings desktop-level capabilities and advanced features, including a multi-track timeline, chroma key, and more.

It’s completely free for a limited time, but CapCut could add subscriptions later.

Most people who edit videos on their smartphones swear by CapCut as their video editor of choice. However, if you’ve ever wanted to use the app on an Android tablet, you were doomed to a blown-up version of the mobile app. That’s changing now with the CapCut Pad app coming to Android tablets.

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The company announced the launch in an X post from the official CapCut account. Check it out below.

CapCut / X

The tablet app has been available on iPad since December 2025 and is only now expanding to Android tablets. It offers a desktop-level editing experience with a suite of advanced features, including support for keyframe animation, AI-powered editing tools, and an extensive asset library. It also features support for chroma key editing, a multi-track timeline, stabilization tools, background removal, and a lot more. Otherwise, you’ve also got the obvious benefit of editing videos on a much larger screen.

Users will also be able to continue editing their videos across devices. So, you can start editing on your phone, continue on desktop, and finish everything up on your Android tablet while you’re on the go. The app even supports exporting 4K 60fps HDR videos, so quality shouldn’t be an issue.

The CapCut Pad app is available now from the Play Store and is free to download. The company has also unlocked all its features for free for a limited time. That means you can access all the filters, effects, music, and everything else without requiring a subscription.

It’s worth noting that some features may get locked behind a subscription later down the line. While CapCut doesn’t publish the prices on its website, the regular CapCut app shows subscriptions starting at $7.99 per month.

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