Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Amazon gift cards might not be the most imaginative present you can give, but they ensure the receiver ends up with something they want. The wide variety of products available from the e-commerce giant makes gift cards essentially free spending money. But subscription services such as Audible aren’t a one-off purchase, or at least, that’s not its business model. The Amazon-owned audiobook and podcast provider ideally wants to tempt you into a recurring payment, which is why they try to lure you in with a free trial. So the question is, can you use an Amazon gift card on Audible? We’ll explain.

QUICK ANSWER No, you can't use an Amazon gift card for Audible. But there are other ways that you can use it to purchase audiobooks. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Can you use an Amazon gift card for Audible?

Where can I use my Amazon gift card?

Can you use an Amazon gift card for Audible?

Matt Horne / Android Authority

No, you can’t use an Amazon gift card for Audible. While owned by Amazon, Audible is a separate company and does not accept Amazon gift cards as payment.

There is an obvious reason for this — Audible has its own bespoke Gift Center. Users can gift someone else a membership to Audible Plus, ranging from $15 for one credit and one month to $150 for 12 months and 12 credits. The credits are Audible’s way of giving paying subscribers a free audiobook each month. The main difference with a gift subscription is that recipients of a multi-month subscription get all of their credits to spend at once if they choose, rather than receiving one per month.

Audible members can also gift another user a specific audiobook rather than a subscription. It’s like purchasing an audiobook for themselves, but you choose to give it as a gift and enter the recipient’s contact details, who will then receive an email informing them.

An Amazon gift card isn’t to be confused with an Amazon credit card or Amazon store card, both of which can be used for Audible. The service accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, such as Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover. But PayPal is not an option.

Where can I use my Amazon gift card?

Matt Horne / Android Authority

You can use your Amazon gift card for the vast majority of Amazon goods and services. That includes purchasing items from Amazon.com or the physical Amazon stores and purchasing food through Amazon Fresh or Amazon Whole Foods Market. You can also put it towards some other Amazon services, such as paying for your Prime subscription, buying books for your Kindle, renting movies, and so on.

If you can think of it, you can probably purchase it in some form using an Amazon gift card. You can check out our guide on redeeming an Amazon gift card to start shopping the options.

Just because Audible isn’t an option doesn’t mean you can’t use your Amazon gift card to purchase audiobooks. For example, you could use it to buy a Google Play gift card then use that to purchase audiobooks from the Google Play Store. You could also buy a gift card from a retailer that sells audiobooks — Barnes & Noble gift cards are available on Amazon, and you could then use that to purchase audiobooks from the Barnes & Noble website or app.

FAQs

How much does one credit cost on Audible? You don’t buy the Audible credits as such. When you subscribe to Audible Plus for $14.95 per month, your plan will include one free credit each month.

Is Audible free if you have Amazon Prime? No. Audible and Amazon Prime are separate Amazon services.

Comments