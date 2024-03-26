Can you share Peacock with others?

Global streaming giant Netflix has turned heads with its recent crackdown on account sharing. Lots of people are looking to alternative streaming services as a result. Among the major players is NBCUniversal’s Peacock. But do Peacock’s policies actually differ from those of Netflix? Can you share Peacock? Or more importantly, can you share it beyond your household to save your streaming dollars by pooling with friends?

Read on for a breakdown of how to share Peacock and what the service allows. If you’re not already a Peacock subscriber, you can check it out by hitting the link below.

Can you share Peacock? You can indeed share Peacock. The service allows you to create up to six separate user profiles, so you can even let the people you share with have their own watchlists and preferences. The main limit is that you can’t have more than three simultaneous streams.

Peacock’s terms of use suggest that passwords can only be shared within the household of the account holder. That means that, like Netflix, you are in violation of the rules if you share Peacock with friends and family who don’t live with you.

At this time, Peacock does not seem to enforce this rule, allowing the restrictions on simultaneous streams to do most of the work of ensuring the service isn’t shared to a concerning degree. NBCUniversal does, however, reserve the right to suspend accounts that violate those terms.

Here’s how to share Peacock

Sharing Peacock is just a matter of giving your sign-in credentials to anyone you want to share Peacock with.

Anyone with your username and password will have immediate access to your account. Peacock is only available in the US, so be aware that you can’t share with friends internationally. You also can’t watch while traveling outside the country.

As noted above, you can create profiles for up to five people (plus yourself) who share your account. The more people you share with, the more you’ll need to manage simultaneous streams. If you go to watch your favorite show on Peacock and three people are already watching elsewhere, you’ll be blocked from streaming until one of them is done.

Can you download Peacock content? You can download up to 25 titles onto various devices for offline viewing if you have a Premium Plus account. That means you can get around Peacock’s three-stream limit by planning ahead and watching offline while three other people share the account online.

Just look for the download icon in the bottom-right corner of your screen.

The ad-supported Peacock plans do not allow downloads, so you won’t be able to watch on more than three screens at once unless you opt for the pricier plan.

How much does a Peacock subscription cost? Peacock is available with several limitations for free. Peacock Premium starts at $5.99 per month or $59.99 annually.

Does Peacock allow you to create different profiles? Peacocok originally did not allow subscribers to create different user profiles, but you can now have up to six, including kids’ profiles with parental controls.

Can you download Peacock titles for offline viewing? Yes, Premium Plus subscribers can download up to 25 titles (with some restrictions) for offline viewing.

