Survey shows you'd much rather buy this $500 phone over Galaxy S25

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Samsung just launched the Galaxy A56 5G, and it’s looking like one of the better mid-range Android phones today. In fact, colleague Zac Kew-Denniss argued that the A56 5G offered better value for money than the standard Galaxy S25.

We also included a poll in Zac’s article asking readers whether they’d buy a Galaxy A56 5G or a Galaxy S25. The results are in, and we’ve got a clear preference.

Galaxy A56 or Galaxy S25? It’s not close

Over 2,100 votes were tallied in this poll, and ~65% of respondents said they’d buy the Galaxy A56 5G over the base Galaxy flagship. By contrast, ~35% of surveyed readers said they’d buy the Galaxy S25.

We can see why people would opt for the A56 5G over the S25. The new mid-ranger costs $499 versus the Galaxy S25’s $799 price tag, for one. However, the Galaxy A56 5G also brings a significantly larger battery and 45W wired charging versus a measly 25W on the S25. Furthermore, the A56 5G broadly matches the flagship phone when it comes to base storage and the main camera.

The base S25 offers several improvements over the mid-ranger, though, such as a more powerful processor, better secondary cameras (including a tele lens), wireless charging support, durability, and an extra year of updates. Some users in the comments also rightfully noted that the S25 was smaller than the A56 5G, so we could see some voters choosing the S25 based on this factor.

Reader Brian Tolyaden also pointed out that flagship phones tend to age better than mid-range devices due to the horsepower disparity and other hardware improvements. So we imagine some people chose the S25 because they want something that’ll last.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that most polled readers don’t think the Galaxy S25’s improvements are worth the $300 price increase. So we can understand if you’re in the market for an upgrade and are struggling to choose between these two phones.

