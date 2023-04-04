Poll: Would you buy a phone without a high refresh rate screen?

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Things get a little murkier when you look at mid-range segments and below, but you can still find a variety of cheap Android phones with high refresh rates.

So with all that in mind, we wanted to know whether you’d buy a smartphone without a high refresh rate screen (90Hz or higher). You can give us your answer via the poll below and leave a comment if you want to elaborate on your choice.

Would you buy a phone without a high refresh rate screen? 351 votes Yes, I would 26 % Maybe, depending on price/other features 30 % No, I wouldn't 44 %

We completely understand why you wouldn’t buy a phone without a high refresh rate screen. The tech allows for smoother animations and gaming, making for a more fluid experience. This increased refresh rate does come at the expense of increased power consumption, though. Then again, all phones with a high refresh rate display give you the option of dialing down to a standard 60Hz refresh rate to save power.

There are a few reasons why people might not want a phone with a 120Hz or 90Hz screen, though. Some users simply can’t tell the difference so don’t care if their screen has a high refresh rate. Other people might value features such as the screen type (e.g. OLED), cameras, or horsepower over the refresh rate.

