Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Poll: Would you buy a phone with an LCD screen again?
The smartphone industry has mostly switched to OLED screens, with LCD panels generally confined to low-end devices these days. It’s a sharp contrast from six or seven years ago when even some of the best phones offered LCD screens.
That got us thinking about whether you’d ever buy a phone with an LCD screen again. That’s indeed the topic of our featured poll today, so give us your answer below.
Would you buy a phone with an LCD screen again?
We can understand if you’d prefer to stay with OLED screens. This display technology allows for deep blacks, greater contrast, and more vibrant colors. These screens do suffer from burn-in over a long period of time, but this problem isn’t as significant as it was a decade or so ago.
On the other hand, there are a few reasons to pick up a phone with an LCD panel. The biggest benefit is that these screens don’t suffer from burn-in like OLED displays, making the tech ideal if you plan to hold onto a phone for multiple years. LCD panels have a few downsides, though. These screens are thicker than OLED panels, display black hues as gray, are less power-efficient, and feature less vibrant colors.