Poll: Would you buy a phone with an LCD screen again?

Ryan-Thomas Shaw / Android Authority

The smartphone industry has mostly switched to OLED screens, with LCD panels generally confined to low-end devices these days. It’s a sharp contrast from six or seven years ago when even some of the best phones offered LCD screens.

That got us thinking about whether you’d ever buy a phone with an LCD screen again. That’s indeed the topic of our featured poll today, so give us your answer below.

Would you buy a phone with an LCD screen again? 700 votes Yes, I prefer LCD 6 % I'll take a good LCD over a bad OLED 22 % It depends on the phone's price/features 21 % No, it's OLED or nothing for me 50 %

We can understand if you’d prefer to stay with OLED screens. This display technology allows for deep blacks, greater contrast, and more vibrant colors. These screens do suffer from burn-in over a long period of time, but this problem isn’t as significant as it was a decade or so ago.

On the other hand, there are a few reasons to pick up a phone with an LCD panel. The biggest benefit is that these screens don’t suffer from burn-in like OLED displays, making the tech ideal if you plan to hold onto a phone for multiple years. LCD panels have a few downsides, though. These screens are thicker than OLED panels, display black hues as gray, are less power-efficient, and feature less vibrant colors.

Comments