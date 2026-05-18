Survey says this is the Android browser feature many readers can't go without

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

Beyond the battle for the title of the best launcher on Android, I’d argue that the next fiercest competition is for browser rights. There are a plethora of Android browsers out there, some made by major manufacturers and others by smaller players that focus on more acute aspects of traveling the web.

While I side with Firefox as my daily browsing tool on desktop and Android, my colleague Pankil Shah recently ditched it, Chrome, and Samsung Browser for Brave. Pankil argued that Brave’s excellent focus on privacy, built-in features, and YouTube viewing experience sets it apart.

Given this argument, what is the one browser feature that you cannot live without? We ran a poll on Pankil’s article to find the answer; you can view the data below.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

After receiving over 2,000 votes on this poll, one feature stands out to most respondents.

Over 42% of voters simply cannot live without ad-blocking in their browser. While this is a clear winner by a substantial margin, it’s worth noting that some browsers’ ad-blocking features are powered by extensions. This is perhaps why 22.4% of respondents voted this particular feature as their must-have.

Notably, ad blocking doesn’t necessarily need to be handled by the browser. Android’s Private DNS feature, in conjunction with a service like NextDNS or a standalone ad-blocking app like Blokada, offloads this particular task. It’s partly why I feel that extensions, which can completely alter a browser’s look, feel, and functionality, are far more important than its ability to block ads.

Some respondents echo this sentiment in the comments. Michael writes: I prefer Edge. It’s the only Android browser that has full extension support, which runs on Chromium. Firefox is laggy, and lots of websites don’t work properly. If they ever add extensions to Brave, though, I’ll switch no problem. Coming in third place is “privacy protection,” which racked up 19% of the vote. “Cross-device syncing” is the least important facet of the browsing experience for most people, garnering 16.3% of respondents’ nods.

Do you think Brave is the best Android browser?

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

Interestingly, all four available answers in this poll received over 15% of the vote, suggesting that each aspect of a browser is important in some way, even if it’s a feature users can “browse without.” In reality, a good Android browser should include all four aspects and more.

This begs the question: how did you find your current preferred Android browser? Was it a case of hopping between multiple options, or did you have a specific feature in mind that you absolutely had to have? Let’s continue the conversation below.

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