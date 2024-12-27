Older flagships or brand-new phones? This one is a no-brainer for you.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Loads of great Android phones are released every year, bringing yearly improvements like more AI features, better cameras, increased performance, and brighter screens. However, these brand-new flagship devices often come with expensive price tags.

Then again, colleague Ryan Haines noted that you don’t have to purchase a brand-new phone. He recommended the Pixel 8 Pro as one of the best older flagship phones worth buying. We also added a poll in his article, asking users whether they prefer brand-new phones or older flagships. And here’s how that went.

Would you consider buying an older flagship phone?

We posted polls on our website, Twitter page, and YouTube account, and all three polls show that most of you prefer buying an older device over a brand-new flagship phone. Over three-quarters of surveyed readers said they always buy older phones, while almost two-thirds of Twitter followers voted this way. The YouTube poll was a more closely run affair, as 55% of voters said they preferred buying older devices.

Respondents across all three platforms gave a variety of reasons why they preferred older flagship phones over new releases. Many users pointed to discounted prices, while some pointed to multi-year update commitments on older phones as a reason to buy them.

Some users, like YouTube follower @rosaria8384, also suggested that newer phones only have minor improvements over older devices: Given how incremental changes are between models, I would rather buy the previous model. It’s hard to argue with this point, especially when it comes to phones from some brands like Samsung. For example, the Galaxy S24 is basically the S23 with a brighter screen, new chipset, and better update policy. But even phones that look like more substantial upgrades on paper aren’t all that different from their predecessors.

Then again, a few respondents also justified their reasons for buying a brand-new phone, with long-term use being one reason.

“As my phones usually last for four years or more, I always buy new phones,” said follower MrZequal.

“Nope, I’ve never bought a used phone. I’d rather buy one brand new and keep it for years than have to buy used phones much more often,” added reader Rac3r4Life.

