The Bose SoundLink Revolve II is still at its Black Friday price

Black Friday may be well behind us, but just as some brands started their sales well before the event, a number of sales are still running throughout the holiday period. Bose still has many top audio devices at their Black Friday prices, including this all-time low on the Bose SoundLink Revolve II Bluetooth speaker. It’s 27% off on Amazon right now. Bose SoundLink Revolve II Bluetooth speaker for $159 ($60 off)

Usually selling for $220, this $60 price drop is available on both the black and silver colorways of the Bluetooth speaker, letting you pick up the one that matches your aesthetic. It’s currently rocking a 4.6-star rating from over 5,000 reviews, underlining its popularity with the audio community.

Bose SoundLink Revolve II Bose SoundLink Revolve II A good-looking and straightforward speaker The Bose SoundLink Revolve II produces a loud sound in every direction. Bluetooth pairing is simple, commands are responsive, and it has a 3.5mm port. See price at Amazon Save $60.00

The stylish and functional Bluetooth speaker features a sleek design with dual passive radiators, a downward-facing transducer, and an omnidirectional acoustic reflector for even sound distribution. Weighing 660 grams, it offers easy handling and responsive control buttons, along with voice command compatibility via Siri or Google Assistant. The speaker ensures easy Bluetooth pairing and includes a 3.5mm aux input. With a 13-hour battery life, it should keep any holiday event soundtracked, and the bass-heavy sound supports the basic SBC codec over Bluetooth 4.1, making it a versatile choice for both indoor and outdoor listening.

This Bose deal could end anytime, so hit the widget above to check out the offer for yourself.

