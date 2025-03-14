Record 37% price drop on the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar

Bose is running a Spring Sale right now, triggering discounts on Bose hardware across retailers. The most eye-catching offer we’ve spotted by far is a huge price drop on the high-end Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar. It usually retails for $899, but it’s down to only $568.42 on Amazon right now. Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar for $568.42 ($232 off)

This is one of those deals that’s so good that it almost looks like a mispricing. Adding to the intrigue is that only the white colorway is on sale, but it’s almost $100 cheaper than we’ve ever seen the soundbar. Either way, we suspect the offer won’t last long.

The Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar is built for immersive home audio, with Dolby Atmos and Bose TrueSpace creating a surround sound experience to enhance your favorite movies and shows. If the content doesn’t support Atmos, TrueSpace steps in to upmix the audio for a similar effect. AI Dialogue Mode helps keep voices clear without drowning out the background effects, so you don’t have to keep adjusting the volume.

The soundbar has a sleek design with a tempered glass top that blends into any setup. The Bose app makes setup and customization straightforward, letting you tweak settings, set up voice assistants, and calibrate the audio for your space.

Ready to upgrade your entertainment center? The link above takes you to the deal.

