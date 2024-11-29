Netflix who? YouTube is the streaming king in my eyes, and it's not even close

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

Netflix is great, but YouTube is better. There, I said it. But before you grab your pitchforks, Netflix fans, just hear me out.

I was a long-time Netflix subscriber, but lately, I’ve been gravitating towards YouTube a lot more. The content is more varied, it’s faster to find something to watch, and I don’t have to reach into my wallet every month to use it.

With that in mind, I decided to cancel my Netflix subscription, and I’m not going back anytime soon.

If you could only use one, would you choose YouTube or Netflix? 10 votes YouTube 90 % Netflix 10 %

Variety is the spice of life The main reason for making the switch is the sheer variety of content YouTube offers, which blows Netflix out of the water. Whether I want to watch an interview, check out the latest travel guide for Miami, see a review of a device I want to purchase, or just chill and watch a few funny videos, YouTube has me covered. There isn’t a topic or interest I haven’t been able to find a high-quality video on.

I also never have to search for more than a minute or two to find something interesting on the platform, while I often found myself scrolling through Netflix’s catalog for over 10 minutes before finding something I think I will like. YouTube’s view count is a great indicator that videos are popular and interesting, which is something you don’t get on Netflix.

When it comes to content, I generally prefer to watch something real and a bit raw. No fancy editing, chic outfits, or makeup needed. YouTube delivers this in spades. Netflix, not so much.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The best example of this type of content I can give you is a channel called Bald and Bankrupt. It’s just one guy traveling through less touristy and sometimes dangerous parts of the world with nothing more than a backpack, a camera in his hand, and a desire for adventure. It’s the opposite of the glitz and glamour seen in new-age movies and shows on services like Netflix. He takes his audience into remote villages, talks to real people, and just tells it like it is. If something he experiences sucks, he’ll tell you it sucks. I love that. In a world as fake as ours, being genuine makes him stand out.

There are plenty of similar channels on YouTube that give off a realistic, raw vibe. But on the other hand, there are plenty of channels that are the complete opposite, so you’re basically getting the best of both worlds.

Speaking of the best of both worlds, I also love that I can watch a 90-minute interview, a 5-minute-long review, and anything in between. Even when on a lunch break or waiting for my partner to get ready for our night out, I can watch a video or two. That’s usually not the case with Netflix, which doesn’t offer tons of interesting short-form content.

You can’t beat free Not only does YouTube offer better content for my needs, but it’s also free. A Netflix plan without ads, on the other hand, goes for $15.49 a month.

Yes, I know YouTube has ads, and they are annoying. But I’m willing to live with them to get the content that keeps me entertained on a daily basis for absolutely nothing.

I do, however, turn on YouTube Premium every now and then, which is cheaper than Netflix at $13.99. Not only does it get rid of the ads on the platform, but it also gives me access to YouTube Music, making it a great deal for me, as I don’t need a separate Spotify subscription.

Netflix isn’t bad, YouTube is just better

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

I’m not saying Netflix is bad. I have used it extensively and get the appeal of binge-watching shows with your partner or friends on a Friday night. However, I just find most of the content it offers, especially the shows and movies released in the last few years, bland, to say the least.

I loved watching movies and shows when I was a kid in the ’90s, and I feel like it was a very creative era when it came to entertainment. Today’s movies and shows all feel the same to me, basically a rehash of the stories I’ve seen a million times so far.

I’m a busy man with a limited amount of free time. So when I do have time to sit down and watch content online, YouTube gives me exactly what I want and need. Netflix doesn’t. Period.

If you could only use YouTube or Netflix, which one would you go for?

Don’t get me wrong; there’s plenty of bad and uninspiring content on YouTube. But there’s also enough unique, creative, and interesting content to keep me entertained for hours, which is why YouTube is my streaming service of choice.

What about you? Perhaps you love Netflix more than I do, but ask yourself: If you could only use YouTube or Netflix for the rest of your life, which one would you honestly go for? Let me know in the poll above, and share your reasoning in the comments.

You might like

Comments