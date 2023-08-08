Upcoming Bose QuietComfort range leaked: Two 'Ultra' models in the making

Kamila Wojciechowski

TL;DR Details of Bose’s upcoming QuietComfort range of headsets and earbuds have leaked.

According to the information, Bose is preparing to launch two new QC headphones and one pair of QC earbuds, including ‘Ultra’ branded models.

The leak also suggests prices and color options for all three devices in the new QuietComfort range.

Bose’s QuietComfort range consists of some of the best true wireless headsets and earbuds, and it looks like the company has planned three new devices in the series this year. Details of two new Bose QuietComfort headphones and a pair of QuietComfort Ultra earbuds have surfaced via Dealabs.

According to the information, Bose will launch the QuietComfort Ultra headphones alongside a more affordable option. The Ultra model is said to be priced at €499.95 in France (~$550), while the standard QuietComfort headphones are expected to come in at €399.95 (~$440).

The Ultra model could come in Black and White colorways, while the cheaper QCs could see a new Cypress Green option alongside the Black and Cloud White variants. Both headsets should feature improved Active Noise Cancelation. The leak also mentions that the QC Ultra are a pair of full-sized headphones that will completely encompass the ears.

A previous render leak of the QuietComfort Ultra showed a USB-C input on the right ear cup. The left ear cup seems to have two buttons, but it’s unclear if the Ultra will also support touch controls.

Bose

For the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, the leak claims a French pricing of €349.95 (~$385) and at least two color options, including Black and White.

It’s unclear what upgrades Bose is bringing to the new QuietComfort range, but these prices are definitely higher than what we saw for the QuietComfort 45 and QuietComfort Earbuds II.

The leakers say we should expect an announcement from Bose in the next few months, which makes sense since Bose tends to upgrade its headphones every two years.

As always, it’s best to wait for official confirmation from the company before you pin your hopes on all of the leaked information above.

