These leaked renders give us a good look at Bose's QuietComfort Ultra range

TL;DR New renders of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones and QuietComfort Ultra earbuds have leaked.

While the headphones differ from their predecessor, the earbuds appear practically the same.

Bose is expected to launch these audio products soon.

Bose has been a staple of the audio industry, credited with making some of the best wireless personal audio gear. The QuietComfort line of headphones and earbuds have competed against the likes of the AirPods Max and the Sony WF-1000XM5, so you know they are legit across both categories. Bose is preparing to refresh its lineup with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones and the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, and renders of both have leaked, giving us a good look at what to expect.

We’ve heard a few leaks about this refresh by now, including an early render of the headphones. But these new leaked renders by OnLeaks (via Mysmartprice) showcase both products in more detail.

Leaked renders of Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones Starting with the headphones first, we’ve heard rumors of two products in this category for 2023. However, renders are available for only the Ultra model and not the more affordable model that is also speculated to release alongside.

The QuietComfort Ultra appear to be fairly different from the QuietComfort 45 headphones launched in 2021. There are some notable differences, namely in the headband and the connector, and some contouring differences on the earcups. The Bose branding is as prominent as it has always been, but the positioning of the microphone holes is different from its predecessor, the QC 45.

We also see a litany of buttons and ports on the bottom. Curiously missing is a 3.5mm headphone jack which its predecessor proudly sported.

Previous leaks suggested that the Ultra model could be priced at €499.95 in France (~$550).

Leaked renders of Bose QuietComfort Ultra earphones Moving onto the earphones, the QuietComfort Ultra succeed the QuietComfort Earbuds II, and they, too, have a similar design.

The overall shape of the TWS is similar to its predecessor, and we cannot spot any key differences across the generations through these renders.

Because of the similarities with the predecessor, they are expected to retain many of the same features, including active noise cancellation (ANC), Bluetooth 5.3 support, and an IPX4 rating. Previous leaks have claimed a pricing of €349.95 (~$385) in France.

With these renders and expected pricing leaks, the launch of these Bose headphones and earbuds is imminent. It remains to be seen what exactly is Bose’s play here and what new features the company has added.

